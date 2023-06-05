Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 499,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,529. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

