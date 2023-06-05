Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 2,531 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NEE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

