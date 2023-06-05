Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 332 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. 2,309,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,340. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

