Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 837 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.45. 123,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,629. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

