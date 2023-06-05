Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 87 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,560. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

