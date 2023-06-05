Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive accounts for 5.2% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.89% of Sonic Automotive worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $239,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 60.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $612,370.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. 241,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

