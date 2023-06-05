Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.29. 8,074,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,666. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.