Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,466 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.71. 876,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,322 shares of company stock worth $826,132 and sold 34,518 shares worth $2,688,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

