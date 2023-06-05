Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.74. 265,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,646. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

