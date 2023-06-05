Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

SFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $25.17 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 13,071 shares of company stock valued at $354,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

