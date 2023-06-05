Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Citigroup

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $11,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,848 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

