SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.50

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 548206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

