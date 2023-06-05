StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

