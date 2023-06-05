StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

