StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.20.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
