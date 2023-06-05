StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

