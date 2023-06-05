StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.