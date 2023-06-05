StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

