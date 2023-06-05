StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Shares of BTN opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ballantyne Strong worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.