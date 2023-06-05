StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
