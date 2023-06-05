StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.