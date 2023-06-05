StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.