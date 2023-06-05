Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Streamline Health Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.