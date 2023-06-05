Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.10 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Stories

