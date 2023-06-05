Susquehanna Cuts NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $7.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.35.

NEX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after buying an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,695,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

