Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
