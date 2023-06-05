Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

