Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $182.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

