Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

About Teleperformance

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.6933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

