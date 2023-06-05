Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.
TLPFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Teleperformance Price Performance
Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $173.52.
Teleperformance Increases Dividend
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.