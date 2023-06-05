Terra Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $219.58 million and approximately $137.64 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003140 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 283,742,633 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

