Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $82,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 720,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $88,778,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,001 shares of company stock valued at $26,664,600 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $215.90. The company had a trading volume of 130,934,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,315,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $684.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day moving average of $172.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.