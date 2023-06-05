Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Eastern makes up about 1.5% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 4.75% of Eastern worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastern Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.50. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Eastern Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

