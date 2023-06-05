Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment comprises 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

