Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Wabash National worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 190.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 779.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 225,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $2,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,044 shares of company stock worth $2,379,847 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National Stock Down 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

WNC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 263,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,013. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

