Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of i3 Verticals worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,168. The firm has a market cap of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

