Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.20. 1,451,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,540. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

