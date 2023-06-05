Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of American Software worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Software by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Software by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in American Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,774.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,774.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Software Price Performance

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 61,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $441.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

