Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.