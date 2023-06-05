Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 12,766 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $99,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:CIR traded up $16.18 on Monday, reaching $47.85. 4,344,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $975.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.15. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

