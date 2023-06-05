Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 247,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,711. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

