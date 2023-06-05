Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

