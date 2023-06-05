Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 51,540 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,540 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SouthState by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SouthState by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 2.5 %

SSB traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $65.74. 238,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.