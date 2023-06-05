TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $113.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.18.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TFII opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.609 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.