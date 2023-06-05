The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Stephens

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

