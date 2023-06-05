The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. 103,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,789. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after acquiring an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.