The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.37. 103,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,789. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after acquiring an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
