The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $59,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $59,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,254 shares of company stock worth $1,098,365. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

