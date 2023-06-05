The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.
DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.6 %
Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.