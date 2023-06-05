The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,560 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,744. The firm has a market cap of $295.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

