The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $200,638.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
St. Joe Price Performance
Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.00. 179,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,862. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
