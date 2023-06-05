The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $200,638.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.00. 179,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,862. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

