The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $200,638.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOEGet Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.00. 179,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,862. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

