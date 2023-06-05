Thematics Asset Management Invests $13.14 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5 %

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,458. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.