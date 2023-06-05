Thematics Asset Management Invests $21.09 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 441,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,087,000. Essential Utilities comprises about 1.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after buying an additional 596,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.66. 242,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

