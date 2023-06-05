Thematics Asset Management Makes New $9.97 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 196,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 918,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

