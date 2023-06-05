Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 159,000 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.10% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Stock Down 3.2 %

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Okta stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

